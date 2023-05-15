Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.64.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

