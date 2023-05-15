Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,890 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kroger Price Performance

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $54.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

