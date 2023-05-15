Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lixte Biotechnology by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Performance

LIXT stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of utilizing biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets associated with serious common diseases and then designing novel compounds to attack those targets. The company was founded by John S. Kovach and Robert B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.