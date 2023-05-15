Euler (EUL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $635,024.98

Euler (EUL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Euler token can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00006648 BTC on exchanges. Euler has a total market cap of $30.02 million and approximately $635,024.98 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Euler has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euler Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

