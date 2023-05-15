Euronav Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,018 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 574% compared to the typical volume of 744 put options.

Euronav Trading Down 0.4 %

EURN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 352,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,523. Euronav has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Euronav Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Euronav

EURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets increased their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 1,274.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,468 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Euronav by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 89,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $886,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 891.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 379,844 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 17.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

