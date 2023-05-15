Eversource Energy (ES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on June 30th

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.
Eversource Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.
Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.1 %
Eversource Energy stock opened at $77.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
