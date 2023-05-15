Eversource Energy (ES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on June 30th

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Eversource Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $77.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.