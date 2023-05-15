Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Raised to $100.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXAS. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $62,572.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,037.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $62,572.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,037.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,828 shares of company stock worth $4,610,354. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

