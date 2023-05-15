Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 532.7 days.

Experian Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGF remained flat at $34.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. Experian has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $38.56.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

