Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 532.7 days.
Experian Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGF remained flat at $34.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. Experian has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $38.56.
About Experian
