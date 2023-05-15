EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EYPT. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $201.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.70% and a negative net margin of 257.44%. On average, analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 197.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 235,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 33,966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 299.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,524,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

