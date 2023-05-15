Fei USD Market Capitalization Achieves $34.10 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $34.10 million and approximately $910,362.23 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025007 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,959.33 or 1.00093972 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,601 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,597,357.46823735 with 35,337,600.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.93856706 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,408,039.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

