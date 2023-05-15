Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 4.1%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 87,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,281,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSM shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ferroglobe Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 143,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
