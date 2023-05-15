Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Fiera Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

FRRPF opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

