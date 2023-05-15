Financial Review: Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) versus POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Solar and POET Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $7.47 billion 0.31 $239.97 million $3.44 10.47 POET Technologies $552,748.00 324.17 -$21.04 million ($0.57) -7.89

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Canadian Solar and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 1 3 1 0 2.00 POET Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Canadian Solar presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.63%. POET Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.44%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 3.21% 11.06% 2.79% POET Technologies N/A -135.64% -116.87%

Summary

Canadian Solar beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products. The Global Energy segment includes solar and battery storage project development and sale, asset management services for operational projects, sale of electricity, and investment in retained assets. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

