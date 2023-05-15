FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 544 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $252.51 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.79 and a 200-day moving average of $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

