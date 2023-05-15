FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,692 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.94 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average is $98.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

