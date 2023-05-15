FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $78.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.58. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.