First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWMGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.90.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Max Briggs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,765 shares of company stock valued at $101,315 and have sold 133,029 shares valued at $1,120,830. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 84,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,416,000 after buying an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Foundation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,538,000 after buying an additional 47,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Foundation by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,065,000 after buying an additional 77,452 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Stock Down 4.4 %

FFWM stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $218.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.