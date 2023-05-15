First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.90.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Max Briggs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,765 shares of company stock valued at $101,315 and have sold 133,029 shares valued at $1,120,830. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

First Foundation Stock Down 4.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 84,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,416,000 after buying an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Foundation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,538,000 after buying an additional 47,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Foundation by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,065,000 after buying an additional 77,452 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFWM stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $218.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Articles

