First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,754,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.25% of PBF Energy worth $112,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.