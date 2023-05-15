First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Down 27.2% in April

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $600,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $42,873,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

