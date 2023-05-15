First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 805.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.
First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ AIRR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.69. 16,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12.
First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
