Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

Fiserv stock opened at $119.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.