Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Barrington Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORRGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Forrester Research has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $499.78 million, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,893.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 27.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 3.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

