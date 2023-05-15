Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of LVHD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,505. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVHD. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

