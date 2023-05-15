Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) vs. Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.43 billion 2.57 $271.90 million N/A N/A Gold Reserve $470,000.00 264.76 -$8.60 million ($0.09) -13.89

This table compares Fresnillo and Gold Reserve’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fresnillo and Gold Reserve, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 1 4 0 0 1.80 Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fresnillo and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A Gold Reserve N/A -15.57% -15.24%

Summary

Fresnillo beats Gold Reserve on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine. The Cienega segment includes San Ramón satellite mine which are both located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The Herradura, and Noche Buena segments are located in the state of Sonora, a surface gold mine. The San Julian segment operates on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states, an underground silver-gold mine. The company was founded on August 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

