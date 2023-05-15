FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Shares Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.42 and last traded at $51.59. Approximately 79,601 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.63.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

