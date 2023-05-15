FTX Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.82 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00004050 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $365.71 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

