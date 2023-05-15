Gamehost (TSE:GH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.80

Shares of Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.75, with a volume of 8428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.70.

The stock has a market cap of C$215.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.16.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.80 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gamehost Inc. will post 0.8506787 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Gamehost’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

