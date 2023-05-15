GDS (GDS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.
GDS Stock Performance
NASDAQ GDS opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. GDS has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $35.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS
About GDS
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
