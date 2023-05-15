General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.32), with a volume of 520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.64.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

