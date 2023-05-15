Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) versus Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Financial Survey

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genfit and Aura Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $20.20 million 10.17 -$24.99 million N/A N/A Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$58.76 million ($1.96) -5.23

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than Aura Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aura Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genfit and Aura Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Genfit presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.77%. Aura Biosciences has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.15%. Given Aura Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aura Biosciences is more favorable than Genfit.

Risk and Volatility

Genfit has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Genfit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Aura Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Aura Biosciences N/A -40.25% -36.04%

Summary

Genfit beats Aura Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné, and Bart Staels in September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma. It also develops AU-011 in additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

