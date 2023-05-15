Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Down 3.1%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 2,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 21,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $948.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.51 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter worth about $1,298,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

