Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Down 3.1%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 2,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 21,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $948.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blue Group (GB)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.