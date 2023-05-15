Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 78,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 100,939 shares.The stock last traded at $41.57 and had previously closed at $40.68.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,417,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after acquiring an additional 364,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,019,000 after acquiring an additional 339,623 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 730.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 271,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 439,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after buying an additional 201,112 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.