GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDFGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Up 18.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGNDF opened at $27.39 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

