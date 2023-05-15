Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 209.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

