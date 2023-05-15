Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Golub Capital BDC Price Performance
GBDC stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 209.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.