Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) to Issue $0.40 Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4017 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Stock Performance
GECCN traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $24.80. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (GECCN)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.