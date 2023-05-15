Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) to Issue $0.40 Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4017 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Stock Performance

GECCN traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $24.80. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

