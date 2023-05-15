Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 802 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.79. 303,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,118. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.60. The company has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

