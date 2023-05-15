Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil comprises about 0.6% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Murphy Oil worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Murphy Oil by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,654,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,146,000 after purchasing an additional 693,302 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $20,790,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,644,000 after purchasing an additional 538,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 420,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Price Performance

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 246,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More

