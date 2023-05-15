Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,533 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,599 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of U.S. Silica worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of SLCA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.25. 179,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,807. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.60.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

