Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $8.63 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,624 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 0.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.73. The stock had a trading volume of 646,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.