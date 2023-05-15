Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,945 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after buying an additional 680,997 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,603,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,789,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 891,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 324,890 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.38. 28,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

