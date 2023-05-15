Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $646.03. 117,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,514. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $657.77 and its 200-day moving average is $696.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

