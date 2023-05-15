Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of GCBC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.17. 6,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,253. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $326.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,645.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,645.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

