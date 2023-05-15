GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ICLTF remained flat at C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GreenFirst Forest Products to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

