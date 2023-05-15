Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GFF. TheStreet cut Griffon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GFF stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Griffon has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Griffon’s payout ratio is -8.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the first quarter worth $478,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 24.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.