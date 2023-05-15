Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 202,693 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $6,123,355.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,372.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $30.57. 1,137,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,316. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.01.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several brokerages have weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.