GSK (LON:GSK) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.05) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.71) price target on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.45) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.30) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.85).
GSK Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of GSK traded up GBX 3.41 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,473.61 ($18.59). 2,566,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,836,310. The company has a market cap of £59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,377.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,450.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,437.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Insider Transactions at GSK
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
See Also
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.