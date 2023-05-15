GSK (LON:GSK) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.05) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.71) price target on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.45) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.30) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.85).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GSK traded up GBX 3.41 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,473.61 ($18.59). 2,566,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,836,310. The company has a market cap of £59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,377.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,450.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,437.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at GSK

GSK Company Profile

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.76), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($536,183.12). In other news, insider Iain Mackay acquired 200 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,767.82). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.76), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($536,183.12). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,309 shares of company stock worth $3,249,586. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.