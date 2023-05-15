Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.72

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.72 and last traded at $96.94, with a volume of 198445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.82.
Gulfport Energy Stock Up 1.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 5.50.
About Gulfport Energy
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
