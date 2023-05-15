HC Wainwright Cuts Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target to $19.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance
KZR opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 25.98 and a current ratio of 25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.02.
About Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
