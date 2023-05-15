HC Wainwright Cuts Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target to $19.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

KZR opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 25.98 and a current ratio of 25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

