Head to Head Comparison: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) versus Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curaleaf and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.15 -$370.10 million ($0.50) -4.93 Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.45 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 0 7 0 3.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Curaleaf and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Curaleaf presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 305.68%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -26.82% -18.32% -7.72% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

