Head-To-Head Survey: Atento (NYSE:ATTO) versus Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO)

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) and Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atento and Powerstorm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 1 1 0 2.50 Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atento currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,432.26%. Given Atento’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.39 billion 0.01 -$92.95 million ($8.83) -0.11 Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Atento and Powerstorm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Powerstorm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atento.

Volatility and Risk

Atento has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerstorm has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Atento shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and Powerstorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -8.96% N/A -3.90% Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atento beats Powerstorm on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atento

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Powerstorm

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. manufactures hybrid energy storage systems. It provides these energy storage systems to rural communities and emerging markets worldwide, in order to meet growing demand for renewable, turn-key energy sources. The company was founded on October 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

